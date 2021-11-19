In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 19 November 2021 6:08 pm / 0 comments

Proton has partnered up with Maxis to deploy a 5G use case at the national carmaker’s Tanjung Malim assembly plant, with network installations beginning October. The collaboration supports Proton City’s continuous development as a model smart city, while underscoring Maxis’ commitment to delivering the best 5G innovation and solutions for enterprises.

According to an official release, Maxis will manage the end-to-end services for several IoT (Internet of things) solutions at Proton’s Tanjung Malim facility, with the use case relying on a purpose-built 5G network.

Among the solutions deployed include smart security systems to track and ensure the security of cars leaving the production line as well as an augmented reality/virtual reality remote support and maintenance system. The latter allows Proton engineers to communicate with international business partners in real time in order to troubleshoot technical issues and ensure production quality.

“As the nation’s premier automotive brand, Proton continues to look into emerging technologies that fit our tagline of ‘Inspiring Connections’ to advance our expertise and deliver value to our customers,” said Li Chunrong, CEO of Proton.

“Implementing 5G tech at our main plant is an important step in our growth strategy. Through this strategic partnership with Maxis, we look forward to unlocking opportunities that can translate into enhanced security, a safer environment, improved efficiencies, and ultimately, build better quality cars,” he added.

“Maxis is proud to be selected as a technology partner to provide this important 5G use case for the nation’s pride of the automotive industry. This partnership with Proton for proof of concept is testament to our key role that we have been playing in fostering a digital ecosystem for industries through innovation,” commented Gokhan Ogut, CEO of Maxis.

“As Malaysia’s leading converged solutions provider, Maxis is committed to offering the best 5G innovation through our expertise and resources, to enable the nation to ‘Always Be Ahead’ in this changing world,” he continued.

Proton sees 5G technology as having the potential to revolutionise the automotive industry and transform the transportation sector. With the technology capable of providing high-speed data transfers and low latency, the carmaker will be able to extend its research and development in cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technology, allowing it to design and build robust, future-proof autonomous vehicles.