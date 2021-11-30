In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 30 November 2021 3:51 pm / 0 comments

The 2022 European Car of the Year (ECOTY) award has moved on to its next stage, with the initial list of 39 vehicles announced earlier this month now whittled down to just seven finalists. From this, a jury of judges from 23 European countries will hold a final voting round next year before the winner of the top prize is announced on February 28, 2021.

Among the cars that were shortlisted include the third-generation Peugeot 308, which made its debut back in March and is the only finalist that isn’t fully electric. At launch, the 308 will be available with two plug-in hybrid powertrains rated at 180 PS (178 hp) and 225 PS (222 hp) respectively.

The remaining six models that survived the cut all come with all-electric powertrains, and they are the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Cupra Born, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Kia EV6, Skoda Enyaq iV as well as the Renault Megane E-Tech.

These EVs managed to beat out others like the Audi e-tron GT/RS e-tron GT and Q4 e-tron/Q4 e-tron Sportback, BMW iX and i4, Mercedes-Benz EQS, Tesla Model Y and Volkswagen ID.4. Meanwhile, the 308 fended off strong competition like the Honda HR-V, McLaren Artura, Toyota Yaris Cross and Lexus NX, just to name a few.

The 2021 European Car of the Year winner was the Toyota Yaris, which took first place ahead of the Fiat 500 and Cupra Formentor. There’s still some time to go before a new winner is announced, so which model do you think deserves the title?