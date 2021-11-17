In Cars, International News / By Anthony Lim / 17 November 2021 1:12 pm / 0 comments

The candidates for the 2022 European Car of the Year (ECOTY) award have been announced, with 39 vehicles in the running for the coveted title. All are new vehicles on sale now or before the end of 2021 in five or more European markets.

From this initial list, jurors will whittle the selection down to a short list of seven nominees, which will be announced on November 29. A second round of voting will determine the single winner, which will be revealed next February.

The automaker with the most entries in the provisional list is BMW, with four – aside from the G42 2 Series Coupe and U06 2 Series Active Tourer, Munich is also represented by the i4 and iX as electrification makes further inroads. Meanwhile, Volkswagen has three on the list, and that’s the ID.4, Caddy and T7 Multivan.

Mercedes-Benz and Renault also have three entries, although the third for each is essentially a shared platform spawning two separate models. The tristar has the W206 C-Class, EQS and T-Class, while Renault has the Arkana, Megane E-Tech and the Kangoo, the T-Class’ twin.

Elsewhere, those with double acts are Audi (Q4 E-tron/Q4 E-tron Sportback and E-tron GT/RS E-tron GT), DS Automobiles (DS 4 and DS 9), Hyundai (Bayon and Ioniq 5), MG (EHS and Marvel R), Skoda (Fabia and Enyaq iV) and Toyota (Yaris Cross and Highlander). The full list of nominees are:

The 2021 European Car of the Year winner was the Toyota Yaris, which finished ahead of the Fiat 500 and Cupra Formentor.