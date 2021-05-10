In Cars, Concept Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 10 May 2021 6:31 pm / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz Vans has officially revealed the Concept EQT, which previews an all-electric version of its new T-Class small van. The production model – called the EQT – will be positioned below the existing EQV that has been around since 2019.

Design-wise, the EQT sports familiar cues seen on other EQ concepts like the Vision EQS, including a grille that features small, illuminated Mercedes-Benz logos. The closed-off grille is flanked by slim LED headlamps and “cradled” by a long light bar, while the sculpted lower apron is a showcase of the company’s “Sensual Purity” philosophy.

Along the sides, muscular shoulders and defined wheel arches, the latter housing 21-inch alloys, are complemented by large window sections, while sliding doors on both sides make ingress and egress easier. At the rear, the vertical taillights hug the edges of the body and are bridged by a light bar to emphasis width. In terms of dimensions, the Concept EQT measures 4,945 mm long, 1,863 mm wide and 1,826 mm tall.

Inside, you’ll find the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system, although the presentation is little different from what you’re familiar with. The bulk of functions are accessed via a free-standing touchscreen in the centre of the dashboard, or the touch control buttons on the steering and optionally, the “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant – there’s no touchpad here.

Nonetheless, there’s still a good number of services available, including Mercedes me connect and EV-specific navigation, on top of relevant displays that show the charging current, departure time, energy flow and consumption histogram.

On either side of the infotainment touchscreen are two of the four circular air vents, while quick access controls are located beneath it. More buttons can be found on to raised console that accommodates the climate controls and curiously, a gear lever. For the driver, the instrument binnacle houses analogue dials and a central multi-info display.

Behind the front seats, the second row can be fitted with either individual seats or a bench, the latter capable of taking on three child seats. There’s also a third row of seats, which can be folded or remove completely if more storage space is required. Luxury touches for the cabin include nappa leather upholstery, plaited leather applications, ambient lighting and a panoramic roof with a starscape lasered into it.

For the concept, the company also integrated an electric longboard into the load compartment, which is stored in a double-floor compartment beneath a plexiglass lid fitted in an aluminium frame and flush with the load compartment floor. The theme is largely due to the brand roping in legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk for promotional purposes.

Mercedes-Benz Vans has confirmed that the EQT will only arrive after the regular T-Class is launched in 2022. Both models, including the commercially-focused Citan will be based on the third-generation Renault Kangoo, as the German and French automakers are currently engaged in a partnership.

As such, it isn’t a surprise if you see some resemblance between the latest Kangoo and the Concept EQT. The Citan will celebrate its premiere this year and will also come with a fully electric variant of its own.