In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 30 November 2021 12:43 pm / 0 comments

Rapid KL has announced that the LRT Bukit Jalil station, which is next to the Stadium Nasional Bukit Jalil, will be open until 1am tonight (December 1).

This special extension is for the Malaysia Cup (Piala Malaysia) 2021 final that will be played tonight between Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT). The match starts at 9pm.

Note that only the Bukit Jalil station on the LRT Sri Petaling Line will have extended hours – all other stations will close at the regular time. LRT users are reminded to purchase return tokens before they exit the Bukit Jalil station, or use cashless payment (Touch n Go). Stay safe and enjoy the match.