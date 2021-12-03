In Bikes, BSA Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 December 2021 4:37 pm / 0 comments

Legendary motorcycle brand BSA is returning to the market with the BSA Gold Star. Resurrected under Classic Legends, a company under the Mahindra Group, full details of the retro-styled Gold Star will be revealed during its official launch on December 4 during the Motorcycle Live Show, reports carandbike.com.

Set to be released as a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled 650 cc with DOHC, the Gold Star taps into the trend for retro motorcycles, carrying almost the same lines as the original Gold Star made from 1938 to 1963. Set to be released as a 2022 model, the Gold Star was designed and developed in the UK, said Classic Legends co-founder Anupam Thareja.

There are also plans to produce the Gold Star in its original home city of Birmingham, from which BSA gets its name, Birmingham Small Arms, as an arms manufacturer that began in 1861 making guns using industrial machines and processes. BSA under Classic Legends currently has a technical facility in Coventry for motorcycle engineering and was recently the recipient of a 4.6 million pounds sterling (RM25.83 million) grant from the UK government for the development of zero-emissions motorcycles.