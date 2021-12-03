In Bikes, International Bike News, Royal Enfield / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 December 2021 4:09 pm / 0 comments

Calling it a celebration of transition, covers were taken off the Royal Enfield SG650 Concept at the EICMA show in Italy recently. Responding to a challenge by Chief of Design Mark Wells, the Royal Enfield Industrial Design Team came up with the SG650 Concept, a vision of what the future holds.

As a “what if” scenario for Royal Enfield, many components on the SG650 Concept are necessarily one-offs and custom fabricated. This includes the tank, machined down from a solid block of billet aluminium, the same applied to the wheels with integrated ABS.

Further use of aluminium is shown in the upside-down forks, integrated top triple clamp that incorporates the headlamp nacelle and handlebar switch blocks. Nods to Royal Enfield’s classic motorcycle design are seen in the twin rear shock absorbers and hand-stitched black leather seat.

Displacing 648 cc, the liquid-cooled parallel-twin in the SG650 produces 47 hp at 7,250 rpm and 52 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm. The blacked-out mill and exhaust is carried in the classic Royal Enfield frame, functioning with the polished aluminium as a “digital transformation” for the firm.

“We are a company in transition – so long a representation of the analog age and now developing new products that keep that same pure soul yet are fully integrated into the digital present. To celebrate this, we wanted to develop a project that really gave our design team an opportunity to stretch themselves creatively,” said Wells.