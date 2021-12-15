In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Nio / By Mick Chan / 15 December 2021 12:20 pm / 0 comments

Chinese electric car maker Nio has teased a new model ahead of its debut this week at the Nio Day 2021 event on December 18, and this image showing a full-width tail lamp suggests that it will be the ET5, according to Electrek. This would be a fastback/sedan that will sit in the brand’s range below the ET7, which was officially revealed in January this year.

Being a teaser, the shadowy image of the car’s rear end was all that was released by Nio. However as it is expected to be positioned below the ET7, this would measure slightly smaller than the ET7’s 5,098 mm length, 1,987 mm width and 1,505 mm height with a wheelbase of 3,060 mm.

Nio has planned for three models to be rolled out on the new Nio Technology 2.0 platform, one of which is the ET7, which suggests the same underpinnings for the forthcoming ET5.

Nio ET7

The forthcoming fastback/sedan could be joined by another new model at the Nio Day 2021 event, Electrek also reported, adding that an earlier research note by Deutsche Bank to Nio investors said it expects the third model to be either a luxury MPV or a high-performance sports coupé.

For reference, the ET7 employs a skateboard platform that accommodates a dual-motor configuration with a silicone carbide (SiC) power module. The front axle motor is a 245 PS unit, while the rear axle motor is rated to provide 408 PS. This combines for a total system output of 653 PS and 850 Nm of torque, propelling the ET7 rom 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds.

Charging times for the ET7 according to the Nio offical website are seven hours for a 20-90% state-of-charge through a 7kW AC supply for its 70 kWh battery pack, or 2.5 hours through a 20 kW DC Power Home Plus wallbox outlet.

For the 100 kWh battery pack, charge times are 10 hours and 3.5 hours through the respective charging outlets; the 70 kWh battery offers a claimed range of over 500 km, while the 100 kWh battery pack is claimed to offer more than 700 km of range. There is also a 150 kWh battery pack specified for the ET7.

In China, to get around the challenge of battery charge times and charging availability, Nio has also offered a battery swap service from last year, and the Shanghai-based electric carmaker has signed a joint venture with Shell for the deployment of 100 battery swapping stations in China by 2025.

This will be joined by a pilot programme in Europe, where Nio and Shell will work together to integrate the Shell Recharge Mobility Service Provider (MSP) in order to offer access to one of the largest romaing EV charging networks in Europe.