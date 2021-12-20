In Cars, Local News, Subaru / By Mick Chan / 20 December 2021 6:55 pm / 0 comments

Distributor of Subaru vehicles in Malaysia, TC Subaru is offering flood-hit owners of Subaru vehicles a 15% discount on parts in light of the flash floods which have occured around the country.

The 15% discount applies to all parts, and will be offered by all authorised Subaru service centres nationwide, the company said in a statement.

“We want to reach out to Subaru owners who are affected by the sudden floods after the unlrelenting downpour over the weekend. As safety remains paramount for us, we want to assure our customers that we are here to ensure that their Subaru vehicles continue to provide safe drives, even after this unexpected flood,” said TC Subaru country manager Eugene Tay.

Owners of affected Subaru vehicles may reach the Subaru Careline Assist by phone on 1-800-22-9898, or have their vehicles brought to any authorised Subaru service centre by December 31, 2021.