23 December 2021 3:57 pm

Updated for the Vietnam underbone market is the 2022 Honda Winner X. Known as the recently launched Honda RS-X in Malaysia, update for the Winner X are mainly cosmetic.

The head unit of the Vietnam market Winner X is identical to the RS-X in Malaysia while the cowl is new, coming with what appears to be air inlets at the sides. LED lighting remains the same but the LED turn signals are now inset into the cowl, giving a unified appearance.

There are also small changes to the exhaust and the Winner X comes equipped with a USB charging port, smart key system and an upgraded drive chain. Styling in other areas stays the same, including the instrument panel, seat and tail light.

Hopes of seeing the Winner X come with a 160 cc engine as competition to the Yamaha Y16ZR have been dashed, with motive power coming from the current generation single-cylinder, PGM-Fi, 149.1 cc, DOHC mill. Mated to a six-speed transmission, the Winner X gets 15.4 hp at 9,000 rpm and 13.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

In Vietnam, the Winner X can be purchased in one of three versions with the Standard model without ABS priced at 46.09 million dong (RM8,446), compared to the price of the RS-X with ABS in Malaysia at RM8,688. Meanwhile the Winner X Sports with ABS and in Trico paint scheme goes for 50.49 million dong (RM9,253) while the Special with gold iodised forks and ABS is tagged at 49.99 million dong (RM9,161).