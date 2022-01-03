In Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International Bike News / By Mick Chan / 3 January 2022 6:25 pm / 0 comments

What appears old from afar but is really, far from old? The answer to that is the Maeving RM1, a vintage-style electric urban mobility motorcycle built in Coventry, England.

The Maeving RM1 features removable battery technology, and can carry up to two battery packs for a maximum battery range of up to 40 miles (64 km) per battery, or 80 miles (128 km) with both batteries installed.

“When we were thinking about the original concept sketches right at the beginning, we were thinking about what era of motorcycle made sense for producing a light, manoeuvrable bike. We went right back to the turn-of-the-century, when they were converting bicycle frames into petrol-powered frames,” Maeving co-founder Seb Inglis-Jones told Motorcycle News.

Each battery is recharged by a domestic electricity charging dock, and takes less than four hours for a 0-100% charge. Recharging from 50% to 100% takes two hours, and 20%-80% is just over two hours, says Maeving. Power goes to the rear wheel via a Bosch hub motor, which means that the Maeving does away with chain or belt drive. Top speed is 45 mph (72 km/h).

The “tank” which houses the second battery can double as a storage compartment, holding approximately 10 litres of storage capacity. Upon fitment of the second battery, peak power of the RM1 goes from 4.5 kW (6 hp) to 5.7 kW (7.6 hp), reports Motorcycle News.

While the bike’s batteries and frames are made by Chinese firms Greenway and YCM, respectively, 65% of the RM1’s components are from the UK and the motorcycle is assembled at the Maeving facility in Binley, Coventry, according to to the report.

“We went out to China, looked at the kind of bikes out there and thought removable batteries were an amazing concept – but we wanted to do it in a British way,” Inglis-Jones told the news outlet.

Little else is revealed about the chassis specifications of the Maeving RM1, though it can be seen to employ a conventional telescopic front fork and a dual shock absorber arrangement at the rear, while wire-spoke wheels are fitted with a single disc brake front and rear. Kerb weight is a claimed 98 kg.

Available in seven colours, the Maeving RM1 is priced at £4,995 (RM28,183), including one battery, and is sold exclusively through the Maeving website. Each battery for the RM1 is priced at £1,195 (RM6,742), or £995 (RM5,613) when purchased with the RM1 motorcycle. The first run of 100 units have been sold out, says Maeving, with the next batch for this year to be announced.