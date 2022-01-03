In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 3 January 2022 4:45 pm / 0 comments

It’s a fact that dashcam videos record a great number of traffic infringements, but while many end up being uploaded on social media or being shared around, most of these offences go unpunished. That’s set to change, as police have begun taking action against errant motorists based on video clips recording their offences.

A number of posts on the official Facebook account of the traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) show that the cops are now more aggressive in detecting and taking action against traffic offenders based on videos uploaded to social media.

Since last week, no less than five traffic offenders have been prosecuted after videos of the offenses they committed went viral on social media sites. All the videos were re-uploaded to JSPT’s Facebook page in posts titled Segment # Video Tular, which stated that all the offenders have been issued with fines for the offences.

Videos of traffic infringements reposted by the police included that of a Toyota Vios cutting dangerously from the left in Melaka, a video of a parked Toyota Prius C in the middle of an intersection in Ipoh, a video of a Perodua Bezza cutting dangerously from the left side of the road near the Lebuh Puncak Jelapang junction, Perak, and a video of a Toyota Alphard overtaking dangerously near Simpang Tiga Batu Puteh, Kulim, Kedah.

Police said they tracked down offenders to their homes and issued them a warning as well as a summons. So, take note – if you drive recklessly and your action is caught on a dashcam and becomes viral through social media, you could be in for a friendly visit – and a love letter – from the cops.