Puspakom has released the January 2022 schedule for its mobile inspection unit for Peninsular Malaysia, and off-site testing for Sabah and Sarawak.

The mobile inspection unit truck will visit Perak, Johor, Terengganu, Kelantan, Pahang and Negeri Sembilan. The purpose of this initiative is to serve those living far away from Puspakom branches. Services offered include routine, transfer of ownership and voluntary vehicle inspections, among other tests.

There’s no fancy “transformers” truck in East Malaysia, but personnel and equipment for off-site tests will visit Ranau, Kudat, Kota Belud, Kunak, Kapit, Limbang and Marudi, among other smaller towns in Sabah and Sarawak.

Click to enlarge schedules

The vehicle inspection company says that customers can go straight to the stated locations at the set dates, without needing to make an online appointment, as one would have to do for Puspakom branches. The mobile inspection unit’s operation hours are from 8am to 6pm. Remember to follow SOPs and maintain social distancing.

On another note, Puspakom Shah Alam is now back in operation, having reopened on December 29. Customers must make online appointments before showing up, but those who have appointments during the flood-related closure can walk-in and make an on-site payment. Bring your appointment slip as proof.

Also, customers who have scheduled inspection due from December 20-31, 2021 are exempted from paying saman for being late for inspection, if the Puspakom branch was closed due to the flood.