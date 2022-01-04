In Local News / By Hafriz Shah / 4 January 2022 7:56 pm / 0 comments

A rather horrific dash cam clip of a large tree falling on an unsuspecting Perodua Myvi has been shared on Twitter by @rudyakhbar_. Said to have happened in Wangsa Maju, the video shows the sizable tree landing on the hatchback, while it was stopped at a traffic light intersection.

As the doors appear to have popped out by the impact, suggesting that the pillars have failed (or just about to), it’s looking likely that we’re looking at a total loss here. While it’s quite a shocking scene, the next question that pops up would be along the lines of “that’s terrible, I wonder if the insurance would cover the damage?”

The simple answer is yes, but only if the owner had opted for the Special Perils add on. This is yet another reason (the other being flood, obviously) that the optional add-on coverage package really should be made mandatory here in Malaysia.

If you’re unaware, the Special Perils add-on to your regular auto insurance includes cover for natural disasters and acts of God, including such an accident like this. Tick the optional box and you’ll be reimbursed by the insurance provider should your car suffer damage from natural disasters (a falling tree counts as one, as confirmed by Etiqa).

We have recently tabled the various costs of adding on Special Perils coverage from most auto insurance companies here in Malaysia, including AIA, AIG, Allianz, AXA, Etiqa, Kurnia, MPI Generali, MSIG, RHB, Takaful and Tokio Marine. The rates vary between 0.15% to 0.50% from company to company.

For example, if you’re insuring a car for RM50,000, you’re paying as little as RM75 with MPI Generali, while other insurance providers like Allianz, AXA, MSIG and Tokio Marine offer the coverage for RM100. With higher rates like those provided by AIA, AIG, Etiqa, Kurnia, RHB and Takaful, the payable amount is between RM125 to RM250.

While certainly not negligible amounts, it sure sounds worth it if you ever need the coverage, right? Click here for more details on Special Perils add-on.