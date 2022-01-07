In Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / 7 January 2022 5:18 pm / 0 comments

The myTukar AutoFair 2022 opened to the public today at the new myTukar Retail Experience Centre in Puchong South. The one-stop facility – officially launched today – will host Malaysia’s largest-ever used car sales event throughout the weekend (January 7-9).

What you’ll find at the myTukar AutoFair 2022 is a huge selection of pre-owned cars, over 1,000 units to be exact. We had a walk-around after the launch earlier today and found a wide range of cars, from budget daily runabouts to premium sedans, with SUVs, MPVs and pick-up trucks in between.

Perodua and Proton cars are well represented as you’d expect, and so are popular Japanese brands such as Toyota, Honda and Mazda. What we found unique was that the yard is segmented into a Continental section for European marques, a Japanese and Korean section – this makes viewing and comparing easier; reminds me of a food court!

Besides the popular models that are frequently seen on the road, we spotted some enthusiast gems as well – how about a Honda S660 and Subaru BRZ facelift (both with the must-have manual gearbox), parked in front of a Lexus RC coupe and Bentley Continental GT? Of these four, one model is listed at RM210k, and it’s not one with the ‘L’ or Flying B.

Other random cars that caught my eye included a green and lowered Proton Iriz with a stick, and a gold 2015 Perodua Myvi facelift with the number plate TU 51. There were a few Kia Picantos too for those looking for a compact hatchback without a P1/P2 badge. It’s fun even if you’re not buying.

By the way, Sime Darby Auto Selection (SDAS), the used car arm of car giant Sime Darby Motors (SDM), is participating in the myTukar AutoFair 2022 and has brought its fleet of pre-owned cars. SDAS’ offerings aren’t just from the marques that SDM distributes (BMW via Auto Bavaria, Hyundai, Jaguar Land Rover, Ford), but includes other brands as well. Even Euromobil has a unit of the handsome Audi A8 limo there.

Fantastic variety aside, the myTukar AutoFair 2022 is serving up great deals and attractive prizes. Each vehicle purchase includes a one-year extended warranty and one year of free service – rare perks in the world of used cars. Even if you somehow change your mind, a five-day, money-back guarantee means that you can return the car for a refund, no questions asked.

Plenty of offers are on hand to help sweeten the deal, such as vehicle financing interest rates from as low as 1.68%, same-day approval and vehicle collection, as well as free Trapo car mats. Terms apply for the financing rate and same-day approval.

In addition, if you purchase at the AutoFair this weekend, you’ll get to try your luck at the myTukar Lucky Spin Promo. Six prizes are up for grabs – a ninth-generation Apple iPad, RM888 cashback, Raytech car tint worth RM1,000, an additional one-year extended warranty, a fuel card worth RM500 or a Trapo accessory voucher worth RM500. You’ll also be in the running to win a Proton X70 Premium from the myTukar 4th Anniversary Giveaway contest.

So, something caught your eye, but you have a current car to take care of? Just tukar your car as myTukar accepts trade-ins and they will offer an on-the-spot valuation for your current vehicle.

If you’re heading over to the myTukar AutoFair 2022, note that strict Covid-19 prevention measures will be in place, including contactless payment and mandatory use of face masks. Visitors must be fully vaccinated and social distancing should be adhered to.

The myTukar Retail Experience Centre at Puchong South is located along the LDP (Lot 14225, KM 3.8) just before the Puchong Barat toll plaza, if you’re coming from IOI Mall and Bandar Puteri. Before the toll, on your left side, it’s hard to miss. Happy hunting for that next set of wheels and good luck!

For more information, visit the myTukar AutoFair 2022 homepage, or browse the wide selection of vehicles currently available in the myTukar inventory to see what’s on offer.

myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South

Lot 14225, KM 3.8,

Lebuhraya Damansara–Puchong,

47100 Puchong, Selangor

GALLERY: myTukar AutoFair 2022