In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Matthew H Tong / 19 November 2020 2:30 pm / 0 comments

The 2021 Lexus RC coupe in Australia has just been updated with a range of minor enhancements. Headlining the changes is the fitment of a new adaptive control software for the eight-speed Sports Direct Shift automatic gearbox, which supposedly makes gearshifts more “active and assertive” in Sport and Sport S+ drive modes.

Lexus says when the system detects spirited driving activity in either Sport or Sport S+ modes, the adaptive control will be primed to readily select lower gears during braking. In Normal mode, it will hold lower gears longer for better response and control.

Now, both the RC 300 and RC 350 will get a larger rear stabiliser bar with reduced wall thickness, as well as an all-new aluminium upper arm. Handling is said to improve slightly because of this. The double wishbone setup with performance shock absorbers up front remain unchanged. The foot parking brake also gets upgraded to an electric unit.

Elswhere, Lexus has introduced the new all-speed Radar Active Cruise Control across the board, which includes autonomous acceleration and braking (to a complete stop in traffic). This comes on top of the Lexus Safety System+, featuring pre-collision safety system with pedestrian detection, automatic high beam and lane departure warning with steering assist, among others.

Finally, two new colours have been added to the palette, with those being Sonic Chrome and Celestial Blue. Other colours include White Nova, Sonic Quartz, Titanium, Onyx, Graphite Black, Infrared, Zinnia Yellow, and Cobalt Mica. All these come at a price hike of just $100 Australian dollars (RM299).

No changes have been made to the engines, so the RC 300 still gets powered by the 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, offering 245 PS and 350 Nm of torque. The RC 350, meanwhile, gets a naturally-aspirated 3.5 litre V6 engine with 315 PS and 380 Nm of torque. Both variants can be had in Luxury or F Sport trims, with several enhancement packs to sweeten things up further.

GALLERY: 2018 Lexus RC 350 F Sport