In Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 19 January 2022 7:06 pm / 0 comments

Highway operator PLUS Malaysia, and Touch ‘n Go have been called upon by the works ministry to find a solution to the issue of congestion reported at toll plazas following the implementation of the radio frequency identification (RFID) toll collection system, works minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said in a statement.

According to the works minister, the RFID system implemented by PLUS Malaysia was supplied by Touch ‘n Go, and the minister has contacted PLUS Malaysia as well as Touch ‘n Go after he had received complaints and has asked them to come up with a solution to the problem arising from the implementation of the RFID system, he said.

The works ministry will continue to monitor the situation, and will ensure that PLUS Malaysia as well as Touch ‘n Go will resolve any issues related to the use of the RFID lanes, and the ministry takes all manner of complaints from the public seriously, not just those relating to RFID but also those for SmartTag and other matter as well, the statement continued.

Given the previously raised concerns for faulty tags, PLUS Malaysia has said that it would give out replacement RFID tags, free of charge at toll plazas, as well as a coupon for a full detection diagnostic test if the tag is unreadable, also in light of complaints by members of the public aired on social media.

Previously on December 16, 2021, the works ministry announced that the main stretch of the North-South Expressway (NSE) from Juru, Penang to Skudai, Johor will support RFID toll payments from January 15 this year.

Following the implementation of the RFID toll payment system on the main stretch of the NSE for Class 1 vehicles on Saturday at 10pm, PLUS has stated that it has recorded a 10% migration rate to RFID transactions from other payment methods.

The highway operator said in its statement that it hopes the increased use of the system, which it said is in line with the current popularity of contactless payment methods, will provide a “smoother and more enjoyable travel experience.”