New entry into the Malaysian maxi scooter market is the 2022 Suzuki Burgman 400, priced at RM45,999. Competition for the Burgmann 400 in Malaysia includes BMW Motorrad C400X and C400GT, priced at RM44,500 and RM48,500, respectively, and the SYM Maxisym TL500, priced at RM35,888.

The Burgman 400’s Euro 5 compliant single-cylinder engine with four-valves and twin-spark, DOHC cylinder head puts out 29 PS at 6,300 rpm and 35.2 Nm of torque at 4,900 rpm. Suzuki claims a fuel consumption figure of 3.3 liters per 100 kilometres from the 400 cc mill, with power getting to the ground via CVT transmission.

Front suspension uses conventional 41 mm diameter telescopic forks while the rear of the Burgman 400 is held up by a preload adjustable monoshock. The 15-inch front wheel is stopped by twin 260 mm diameter hydraulic discs while the rear gets a single 210 mm disc with two-channel ABS standard equipment, complemented by traction control.

Under the seat a 42-litre storage compartment holds a full-face and an open face helmet simultaneously while the front cowl contains a 3.5-litre compartment on the right and 2.8 liters on the left, with a 12-volt DC socket. Weighing 218 kg, the Burgman 400 carries 13.5 liters of fuel in the tank.

Seat height is set at 755 mm and the rider’s back rest is adjustable by 15 mm forward and 30 mm to the rear to optimise riding position and comfort. Inside the cockpit, twin analogue gauges and an LCD panel display all the necessary information and LED lighting is used throughout.

The 2022 Suzuki Burgman 400 is only available in Metallic Matte Sword Silver and can be viewed at authorised Suzuki Malaysia dealer showrooms nationwide. Suzuki Malaysia supplies a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects for every Burgman 400.