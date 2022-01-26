In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 January 2022 11:16 am / 0 comments

Worldwide pandemic or not, BMW Motorrad recorded its best sales year ever in 2021. With 194,261 motorcycles and scooters sold worldwide, this translates to a 14.8% increase over the previous year’s sales figure of 169,272 units.

Europe led BMW Motorrad’s sales for 2021, with Italy selling 16,034 units, an increase of 15.2%, Spain with 12,616 units, a 14.4% increase, and France seeing 19,887 units go out the door, a 13.4% improvement. Meanwhile, China continues to drive sales for BWM Motorrad in Asia with 14,309 units sold in the Middle Kingdom, an increase of 21.4% with India posting a 102.5% improvement in sales equating to 5,191 units.

In its home market of Germany, BMW Motorrad sold a total of 25,972 motorcycles and scooters and remains as the Munich firm’s single largest two-wheeler sales segment. The US also posted strong sales numbers for 2021, with 16,030 units sold versus the 2020 number of 12,135, an increase of 32.1% while South America as a whole saw 11,150 units sold, a 4.1% growth over 2020’s 10,707 units.

In terms of model mix, the BMW Motorrad R1250GS and R1250GS Adventure saw worldwide sales of over 60,000 units sold, accounting for just about a third of BMW Motorrad’s total motorcycle sales. Of the total sales figure, BMW Motorrad’s boxer twin models, including the new R18 Heritage cruiser, accounted for over half of its total motorcycle sales.

For the four-cylinder S-series BMW Motorrads, the recently released M1000RR saw 1,070 units hit racetracks and collectors’ living rooms around the world while the rest of the range, the S1000RR superbike, S1000R naked sports and S1000XR adventure-tourer, sold 4,796 units. Speaking on the strong sales year, Markus Schramm, head of BMW Motorrad, said “I look forward to 2022 with great confidence as we start the year with what is sure to be the strongest product offering ever. Our four cruiser models from the BMW R18 model family are entering their first full year of sales together.”

Schramm also expressed confidence in BMW Motorrad’s product line going into 2022, with the introduction of the CE04 electric scooter and updates to the K1600 six-cylinder range of tourers. “We also have a lot planned for the second half of 2022, so our customers and fans are in store for a number of surprises,” said, Schramm.