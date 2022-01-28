In Bikes, International Bike News, KTM, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 January 2022 5:46 pm / 0 comments

Miguel Oliviera (left) and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

After five seasons in MotoGP, KTM enters its sixth season for the 2022 MotoGP with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Tech3 KTM Factory Racing. Campaigning the KTM RC16, which paultan.org was privileged enough to get a close look at during its first season racing here, KTM has managed five Grand Prix victories and 12 podium appearances during its half decade racing in MotoGP.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing will have Brad Binder and Miguel Oliviera in the saddle, riding the number 33 and 88 KTM RC16s, respectively. Oliviera is KTM’s most successful MotoGP rider to date with five podium spots in three MotoGP seasons, while Binder, with two MotoGP wins under his belt, is in his third season with KTM.

Speaking on his previous season, Oliviera was optimistic about his chances for 2022, saying, “Last year we had a huge step forward in four races where I scored three podiums and one win so that was quite nice. Then with the injury in the second half of the season the races became really tough: it was definitely a learning curve for me.”

Raul Fernandez (left) and Remy Gardner, Tech3 KTM Factory Racing

“I would say if I’m able to score points in every GP then at the end of the championship the result might be quite different, so we’re just looking to take the maximum potential of myself, of the bike, of the whole crew and translate that into results,” Oliviera said. Meanwhile, Binder was rather more confident of his chances next year, “I’m going in to my third season understanding what I need to do to go faster and I’m looking forward to getting the year started. I’m more ready than I’ll ever be.”

For the Tech3 KTM Factory Racing satellite team, riders Raul Fernandez and Remy Gardner, both alumni of the KTM’s GP Academy and mentored by former racer Aki Ajo of Ajo Motorsport, will ride into battle on RC16s bearing race numbers 25 and 87. Gardner, son of 1987 500 cc Motorcycle World Champion Wayne Gardner, moves up to MotoGP after winning the 2021 Moto2 World Championship.