31 January 2022

Taiwanese battery maker ProLogium and Mercedes-Benz have entered into a cooperation agreement to develop next-generation solid-state batteries. According to ProLogium, Mercedes-Benz is set to make a significant “high double-digit” million euro investment in its battery business, and the German automaker will also take a seat on ProLogium’s board.

The battery maker added that the investment by Mercedes-Benz will be used for the development of battery technology and also towards its plan of establishing production capacity in Europe. The companies also agreed on milestones that would enable integration of the solid-state battery technology into a range of passenger vehicles in the second half of the decade.

ProLogium has been focusing on the development of next-generation batteries, including solid-state battery with silicon anode, lithium metal anode and bipolar technology. Solid-state batteries are viewed as a leap from litnium-ion batteries, due to their ability to charge faster, store more energy, and offer better safety. Reduction in size and weight is also why Mercedes-Benz is looking intently at the tech.

“We believe that range and efficiency are the new industry benchmarks for electric cars. Solid-state technology helps to cut down battery size and weight. This is why we are partnering with companies like ProLogium to ensure that Mercedes-Benz continues to break new ground in the automotive sector – for the benefit of our customers,” said the automaker’s CTO, Markus Schafer.

Aside from ProLogium, which has been working with Mercedes-Benz on the testing of its EV battery cells since 2016, Mercedes is also working with a number of other battery partners, including Factorial Energy. ProLogium is also working with Vietnamese carmaker VinFast in a joint venture to produce automotive solid-state battery packs for Vinfast’s EVs.