In Bikes, Indian Motorcycle, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 February 2022 11:17 am / 0 comments

Joining the Indian Motorcycles catalogue is the 2022 Indian Scout Rogue, bringing an aggressive dimension to the Indian Scout range. New for the Scout Rogue in 2022 is adjustable suspension, quarter fairing and 19-inch front wheel.

Power comes from the Indian V-twin liquid-cooled engine, displacing 1,133 cc and producing 94 hp and 97 Nm of torque at 5,600 rpm. A six-speed gear and belt drive turns the rear 16-inch wheel.

Styling wise, the Scout Rogue follows traditional cruiser styling with seat set low to the ground at 649 mm. This is complemented by the aforementioned quarter fairing, mini ape-hanger handlebars, sport style seat, and blacked-out fenders and valve covers.

Suspension uses non-adjustable telescopic forks in front and twin rear shock absorbers manually adjustable for compression and rebound damping. Braking is done with a single 298 mm diameter disc in front with two-piston hydraulic brake calliper with an identically sized disc at the rear but with a single-piston calliper.

Weight, ready to ride, for the Scout Rogue is claimed to be 250 kg while 12.5-liters of fuel is carried in the tank. The quarter fairing, which encircle the LED headlight, can be colour matched to the Rogue.

Riders can also add an auxiliary tachometer with shift light to the Rogue, mounted next to the standard instrument binnacle. There are three colour options for the 2022 Indian Scout Rogue – Sagebrush Smoke, Black Smoke Midnight and Stealth Gray.