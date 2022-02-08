In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 8 February 2022 6:31 pm / 0 comments

In October last year, Mazda announced that it would expand its SUV line-up over the next two years with five new models, namely the CX-50, CX-60, CX-70, CX-80 and CX-90. Since then, the Japanese carmaker has already revealed the CX-50, and come March 8, 2022, it will introduce the next model on the list, the CX-60.

The CX-60 is part of the company’s Large Product group that will be sold in Europe, Japan and other markets, with the larger, three-row CX-80 set to join it in the future. One market that will not get both models is the United States, which will receive the CX-70 and CX-90 instead.

To go along with its latest announcement, Mazda also dropped a short video teaser that gives us some idea of what the CX-60 will look like. We can’t really gauge the vehicle’s size properly, but it has been claimed that the SUV will be larger than the existing CX-5.

What’s obvious is that the new model will look considerably different to the brand’s current SUV offerings. The headlamps are much smaller on the CX-60, and they have a unique lighting signature whereby the daytime running lights are split into two portions – one within the cluster and the other being a light bar that extends through the grille surround and into the insert.

Other visible cues are the air intake in the corner of the front bumper and shut lines that don’t quite meet above one of the headlamp clusters. If you can remember, the CX-60 was leaked back in November 2021, and the design elements teased by Mazda do match up to the vehicles seen in the video at the time.

Mazda also confirmed that the CX-60 will be its first plug-in hybrid model, with preliminary details being that the SUV will sport a 2.5 litre four-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor for a total system output “in excess of 300 hp.” Excited?