In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Matthew H Tong / 9 February 2022 6:21 pm / 0 comments

The second-generation Lexus NX has officially gone on sale in Australia. Customers have more than a dozen variants with three engine options to choose from, including the flagship NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid.

The price range is also quite varied. The entry-level NX 250 Luxury starts from AUD$60,800 (RM182k), going up to AUD$89,900 (RM270k) for the PHEV. A five-year unlimited mileage warranty is included in the price, while the PHEV benefits from the automaker’s 10-year unlimited mileage battery warranty. The latter is an upgrade over the UX 300e’s 10-year or one million km warranty.

Eight exterior colours are available – Sonic Quartz, Titanium, Sonic Chrome, Onyx, Graphite Black, Caliente, Khaki Metal and Celestial Blue, while F Sport variants get the exclusive White Nova and Cobalt Mica. Interior upholstery colours include Hazel and Black & Rich Cream, Dark Rose, and Black, whereas F Sport models get F Sport Black, F Sport White and the new F Sport Flare Red.

To recap, this NX is an all-new model underpinned by the GA-K platform (shared with the Toyota RAV4, Harrier and Lexus ES), allowing its proportions and wheelbase to grow slightly. The platform also allows Lexus to introduce plug-in hybrid variants of the SUV (the 450h+), which uses a 2.5 litre Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine with front and rear electric motors.

All in, the car generates a healthy 309 PS of total power, good for a zero to 100 km/h sprint in 6.3 seconds and a top speed of 200 km/h. The 18.1 kWh battery provides up to 87 km of pure electric range, in which mode the car can be driven at up to 135 km/h. Fuel consumption is rated at just 1.3 litres per 100 km. Charging the battery takes around 2.5 hours using 6.6 kW of AC power.

The new NX marks a sea change for Lexus’ best-selling model, sporting a sleeker, more organic design inside and out. The exterior curves are softer, and the interior is a tad more practical. The giant 14-inch touchscreen houses a “Hey Lexus” voice control system and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.

For safety, there’s Lexus Safety System+ (LSS+) for selected models. The list of driving aids is extensive, with features such as Pre-Crash Safety, Radar Cruise Control (with All-Speed Follow function), Lane Departure Alert, Lane Tracing Assist, Road Sign Assist and Proactive Driving Assist.

There’s also autonomous emergency braking, but with expanded assistance at intersections to detect cyclists, motorcyclists and oncoming vehicles even at night. We’ve covered the new NX extensively from its digital world debut, and you can read all about it here. It’s only a matter of time before it comes to Malaysia, and by the looks of things, it’s likely within the year. What do you think of the new NX?