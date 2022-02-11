In Bikes, Local Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 February 2022 5:53 pm / 0 comments

It appears the Suzuki Belang 150 kapchai and the Suzuki GSX-R150 and GSX-150 will be appearing in the Malaysia market as soon as the end of March 2022. Sources close to the matter in Suzuki Malaysia informed paultan.org the initial proposed launch date of the end of 2021 was missed due to the uncertainty of the pandemic and lockdowns but it now looks like things are a go for launch.

As ‘new’ entry to the Malaysian kapchai segment, the Belang 150 will likely not carry the Belang name locally. In Indonesia, what Malaysian riders know as the Belang carries the “Satria F150” name, which, for obvious reasons, will likely not be used to avoid confusion with the national car maker’s hatchback coupe.

The 150 cc kapchai market has several existing competitors for the Suzuki, namely the very popular Yamaha Y15ZR (RM8,168), the Yamaha Y16ZR (RM10,888) and the Honda RS-X (RM8,688), among others, it remains to be seen if the Suzuki Belang 150, in its new iteration, can carve out its own niche. Expect the Belang 150 to be priced somewhat similarly with its competition, give or take a few hundred Ringgit.

For the 150 cc class motorcycles, the Suzuki GSX-R150 sportsbike and the GSX150 naked sports, primary competition comes in the form of the Yamaha YZF-R15 and the Yamaha MT-15 priced identically at RM11,988. Meanwhile, Honda offers up the Honda CBR150R sportsbike, with a retail price tag of RM12,499.