14 February 2022

A plan to reopen the Malaysia-Thailand border is being formulated by Thai authorities, reports daily The Bangkok Post. This is to stimulate tourism and the economy in Thailand’s southern provinces, heavily dependant on Malaysian visitors for trade income.

Involving the border checkpoints of Songhkla, Yala, Narathiwat and Satun, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) and the tourism and sports emergency operation centre have been issued orders by Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. The centres are rehired to outline pandemic mitigation measures in preparation for the reopening of the Malaysia-Thai border following the government policy of a travel bubble between Malaysia and Thailand.

Under the policy, tourists from Malaysia will be allowed to enter Thailand under its “test and Go” scheme, with no quarantine requirement on arrival. However, visitors will still need to pass two RT-PCR tests after arriving in Thailand.

Before the border is reopened, Thai agencies will prepare immigration processes, testing, hotels with the SHA+ standard and businesses with a Covid Free Setting. This will include public transport, tourism sites, restaurants and department stores said Dr Suthep Phetmak, Inspector-General attached to Public Health Zone 12.