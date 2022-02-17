In Local News / By Mick Chan / 17 February 2022 3:59 pm / 0 comments

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is offering special rates from today until June 30, 2022 for compound notices in conjunction with the commemoration of Federal Territories Day (February 1) and the golden jubilee of Kuala Lumpur City, the city council said in a statement.

The special rates offered cover unpaid traffic compound notices as well as scheduled rates for offences based on the general offence compound notices. This however does not apply to blacklisted offenders and general offences that are not listed in the scheduled rates, according to the DBKL statement.

For traffic offences involving motorcycles, the compound rate RM10 for the first 30 days upon issuance of the notice. For cars, MPVs and small lorries, the compound rate is RM15 for the first seven days, and RM20 from the eighth day onwards. For buses and lorries, the compound rate is RM15 for the first seven days, and RM50 from the eighth day onwards.

Members of the public who want to check on notices received and make payments during this offer of special compound rates can do so at all DBKL payment counters as well as at Pos Malaysia counters nationwide. In addition, checks and payments can also be made online through the MOBIS-DBKL mobile application, or via Jompay through banking applications.