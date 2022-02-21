In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 21 February 2022 12:12 pm / 0 comments

The Malaysia-Singapore vaccinated travel lane (VTL), which was suspended on December 23 last year, was reopened last month, but only at half capacity for flights and buses. It’s now back to 100% seating capacity.

Transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said last week that based on current risk evaluations and with approval from the health ministry, sales of bus and airline tickets under the VTL will be fully resumed with 100% seating capacity for both land and air travel, with immediate effect. He added that as of February 14, a total of 171,583 travellers from Singapore have benefited from the VTL via land and air.

In the February 16 statement, Wee said that that the sale of air tickets under VTL will be opened with immediate effect for immediate travel. As for VTL by land to Johor, the sale of bus tickets resumed with immediate effect on February 16, but for travel from February 22 onwards.

Additionally, both Malaysia and Singapore are in “advanced discussions” on expanding the air VTL to Penang and Kota Kinabalu “and we look forward to launching these services soon”. The transport ministry and Malaysia Airports are currently in the midst of preparing the necessary Covid-19 screening facilities and other related facilities to prepare for arrivals.