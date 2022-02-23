In Bikes, Indian Motorcycle, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 February 2022 5:38 pm / 0 comments

Latest offering from Indian Motorcycles is the 2022 Indian Pursuit, a big touring motorcycle rig with all the creature comforts. Touted as the most comfortable touring machine on American roads, the Pursuit is loaded with technology and engineering to enhance the long distance ride experience.

Power for the Pursuit comes from Indian Motorcycle’s PowerPlus engine, a 1768cc, liquid-cooled V-twin that delivers 121 hp and 178 Nm of torque. The mill is mated to a six-speed gearbox, sixth gear being an overdrive that lowers engine rpm at cruising speed, with slip and assist clutch to reduce lever effort.

Maintenance on the engine is reduced with the use of hydraulic valve lash adjusters and camshaft chain tensioners, improving reliability. Three rides modes are available – Rain, Standard and Sport – complemented by traction control and cornering ABS.

Riding conveniences include heated grips with a heated touring seat being an option as well as height adjustable windscreen and vented lower fairings. Inside the cockpit, a 7-inch TFT-LCD touch screen is equipped with Apple CarPlay, GPS with turn-by-turn navigation alongside the usual information display.

For storage space on the move, the top box and panniers offer 133 litres of space with power locking. There are two variants of the Indian Pursuit – the Indian Pursuit Limited in Black Metallic and the Indian Pursuit Dark Horse in Black Smoke and Silver Quartz Smoke.