24 February 2022

Last year, Fiat revealed its plans of gradually phasing out internal combustion for its vehicle line-up, and aimed to become fully electric by 2030. The recent Stellantis financial report has added clarity to that direction, saying that the Italian brand will become fully electric in Europe by 2027.

A page within the Stellantis group’s 2021 financial report shows a table of what it terms as low emissions vehicles (LEVs) from the various brands within the group, including those currently offered as well as those that are yet to come.

For the Fiat passenger vehicle brand, just two vehicles are listed; the first being the battery-electric version of the Fiat 500 that is currently in the Fiat product range, and a second, unnamed model scheduled under launches to take place in 2022 and 2023.

Low emissions vehicles in the current and upcoming Stellantis group portfolio. Click to enlarge

The Fiat 500 battery-electric hatchback features a single electric motor with 118 hp, which enables the car to do the 0-100 km/h acceleration benchmark in nine seconds. This packs a 42 kWh battery that is good for 320 km of range n the WLTP test cycle, and can be recharged at up to 85 kW DC that will bring an 80% state of charge in 35 minutes, according to Fiat.

According to the Stellantis 2021 results presentation, the 500e was the top-selling A-segment battery-electric vehicle in 12 countries, with 44,000 units sold in total in 2021.

Between 2025 and 2030, our product line-up will gradually become electric-only. This will be a radical change for Fiat. It is our duty to bring to market electric cars that cost no more than those with an internal combustion engine, as soon as we can, in line with the falling costs of batteries,” Fiat CEO Olivier Francois said last year.

As for the Fiat Professional brand for commercial vehicles, the battery-electric version of the Ducato van is already offered, while the all-new Scudo and Ulysse are scheduled to be launched in the first half of this year, according to the Stellantis presentation.