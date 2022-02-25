In Cars, Honda, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 25 February 2022 10:51 am / 3 comments

Thai-spec Honda HR-V RS e:HEV shown

Honda’s next big launch in the ASEAN region is the new HR-V. The third-generation B-segment SUV has already been on sale in Thailand since November last year, but the car arrived solely in e:HEV hybrid form. The next stop on the tour is Indonesia, with a local launch imminent – and if information from AutonetMagz is correct, it will be offered in the archipelago with two pure petrol engine options.

According to an unnamed source, the base mill will be the naturally-aspirated 1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC four-cylinder from the latest City. No information has been revealed just yet, but expect identical outputs of 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. We also don’t know what transmissions will be on offer, but the previous model was available with either a six-speed manual or a CVT.

Replacing the Prestige variant’s 1.8 litre unit is the new 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo (as was hinted at in a previous spyshot), which has been confirmed to produce 178 PS. This is expected to be the same L15BG as the Civic, which also makes 240 Nm from 1,700 to 4,500 rpm. We should point out that this engine is the flex-fuel variant used in Thailand – ours is the more powerful L15B7 mill that churns out 182 PS.

This engine, which is mated exclusively to a CVT, will reportedly only be offered with the new RS variant. Aside from the bodykit and the chrome pins on the grille, this model is also the only one to come with six airbags (the rest of the range gets four), keyless entry and a seven-inch instrument display.

As with Thailand, however, all variants come with the Honda Sensing suite of active safety features. The exact list of included systems aren’t known but you can expect them to be similar to those in the Land of Smiles, such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, automatic high beam and the Civic’s new Lead Car Departure Notification. Higher-end models will also be offered with a LaneWatch blind spot camera, as is the norm in the region.

As for Malaysia, we can expect to skip the NA engine (we didn’t get the smaller 1.5 litre unit in the outgoing HR-V, either) and go straight to the VTEC Turbo mill with 182 PS – as was hinted at by Honda Malaysia last week. The company also mentioned an intention to expand its e:HEV lineup, so the car should also get the 131 PS/253 Nm electric motor and a 105 PS/127 Nm 1.5 litre Atkinson-cycle i-VTEC engine sold in Thailand.

