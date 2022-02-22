In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 22 February 2022 12:31 pm / 3 comments

Honda Malaysia recently announced that it plans to introduce two all-new models this year, which we expect to be the latest BR-V and HR-V. The company hasn’t confirmed what’s coming our way, but a recent post in the Proton X50 Community Malaysia Facebook page appears to confirm that one of them will indeed be the latter.

In the post by Mohd Asrul B Saari, which also includes a few videos, we can clearly make out the shape of the third-generation HR-V, which is a lot more angular compared to its hugely popular predecessor. Despite the abundance of camouflage, details like the HR-V’s slim headlamps with top-mounted LED daytime running lights and bits of the taillight remain visible.

It isn’t known what’s powering this exact HR-V, although it could have the e:HEV hybrid powertrain with i-MMD (intelligent Multi-Mode Drive) technology. This is the only setup offered in Thailand, and over there, it consists of a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated Atkinson cycle four-cylinder engine petrol that delivers 105 PS and 127 Nm of torque.

The DOHC i-VTEC engine is paired with an e-CVT and works with two electric motors. The e:HEV system sees the engine function mainly as a generator with the help of an integrated electric motor, which also acts as a starter. A larger second motor with 131 PS and 253 Nm drives the front wheels a majority of the time, but at high speeds, the engine can provide direct drive via a lock-up clutch as it’s more efficient than the electric motor in that situation.

Besides the e:HEV, the HR-V is also available as a non-hybrid in Japan and Singapore, where it is equipped with a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol unit delivering 118 PS and 142 Nm, mated to a CVT. The HR-V is also set to get a 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo engine in Indonesia, with the mill likely to make the same outputs as the latest Civic – 182 PS and 240 Nm – with a CVT attached.

Honda Malaysia has made it clear that the all-new models it has planned will come with VTEC Turbo engines and the Honda Sensing suite of active safety features, along with e:HEV hybrids. As such, the HR-V could arrive here with turbo and hybrid power only, with the aging R18Z 1.8 litre mill offered with the second-generation model set to be discontinued – the current Civic is turbo only.

Whether by coincidence or otherwise, the camouflaged HR-V was spotted trailing a Proton X50, which will undoubtedly be one of its key rivals. The vehicle in question is also wearing the trade plate “M 248 A,” which isn’t that far from the “M 246 A” used on a City (Grace) Hybrid from several years ago, which suggests the HR-V will be made at Honda Malaysia’s Pegoh plant – the second-gen is assembled there.

Of course, these assumptions are purely speculation for now, as Honda Malaysia is not revealing further information, like variants and pricing, for now, so we’ll have to wait until official details come down the wire. Excited?

