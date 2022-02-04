In Cars, Honda, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 4 February 2022 4:47 pm / 0 comments

While we’re eagerly awaiting the new Honda HR-V‘s arrival in Malaysia, over in Indonesia, the B-segment crossover has already been spotted at a commercial shoot, indicating an impending launch. YouTuber Indra Fathan posted a video on his Instagram profile of the undisguised car in regular and RS versions.

So far, so normal, as the third-generation model looks almost identical to the one sold in Thailand, right down to the RS’ bodykit. There’s one difference, however – the RS sports twin visible tailpipes, whereas the hybrid-only Thai model gets a single exhaust tucked away under the bumper.

This is a clear indicator of the fitment of a 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo engine, as the Civic, CR-V and Accord models with the same mill also come with twin pipes. This isn’t the first time the small HR-V gets big VTEC Turbo power, as the engine also powered the outgoing European-market Sport and Japanese-market Vezel Touring variants. The mill is expected to be the upgraded version that powers the new Civic, producing 182 PS at 6,000 rpm and 240 Nm of torque from 1,700 to 4,500 rpm; it will almost certainly be mated to a CVT.

The other model spied was a standard variant in Sand Khaki Pearl, photos of which were also posted on the LugNutz Auto Junkie Instagram page. This car also had a single hidden tailpipe but lacked the e:HEV badge, meaning that it is likely powered by a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated i-VTEC engine – possibly the new 121 PS/145 Nm DOHC version also found in the City.

It’s likely that Malaysia will also be getting the VTEC Turbo engine, now that the old car’s R18Z 1.8 litre mill is being discontinued. A similar move was taken with the new Civic, which also ditched its 1.8 litre NA motor in favour of a fully turbocharged lineup.

This does mean that the new HR-V is expected to receive a significant price hike, just like how the base price of the Civic rose by more than RM16,000 with the launch of the new model last month. As reference, the HR-V currently starts at RM104,000, so could that rise to RM120,000?

Also expected for the Malaysian market is the e:HEV, given that Honda Malaysia is committed to expanding its hybrid lineup. In Thailand, the car is powered by a 131 PS/253 Nm electric motor, itself juiced by a 105 PS/127 Nm 1.5 litre Atkinson-cycle engine. Honda claims a fuel consumption figure of 25.6 km per litre.

As for the 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated mill, it is highly unlikely that we will be getting this engine for the HR-V, as it is probably a little underpowered for Malaysian tastes. The previous-generation model was also available with a 1.5 litre NA engine, but we got a full 1.8 litre lineup instead.