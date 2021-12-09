In Cars, Honda, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 9 December 2021 9:39 am / 4 comments

Honda Malaysia has finally launched the City Hatchback here in Malaysia, a new five-door model which replaces the popular Jazz in the Southeast Asian region. Three variants are available from launch, starting with the base 1.5 S at RM75,670, the 1.5 E at RM83,080, and the 1.5 V at RM87,860.

The fourth e:HEV RS hybrid will only be available in early 2022, with pricing to be announced then. Unlike the four-door, the hatch does not get the recently-introduced 1.5 V Sensing, which adds a host of active safety features. Since the order books opened, the company received over 2,000 bookings.

Between this and the sedan, there are a few unique trim differences that separate the two, besides the obvious body style. The powertrain and drivetrain offerings are the same, though, so the S, E and V share the same 1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC four-cylinder, producing 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. An Earth Dreams CVT sends drive to the front wheels.

As for the e:HEV, that car is powered by a 109 PS/253 Nm electric motor, juiced by a Atkinson-cycle version of the 1.5 litre mill. The latter, which churns out 98 PS from 5,600 to 6,400 rpm and 127 Nm between 4,500 and 5,000 rpm, can also clutch in to provide motive power at higher speeds, where it is at its most efficient.

The City Hatchback is available in five exterior colours, including the new Ignite Red and Meteorite Grey Metallic. The three other hues shared with the sedan are Platinum White and Crystal Black Pearl and Lunar Silver Metallic. As with the four-door, the RS is only offered in red, white and grey. Want to know what it’s like to drive? You can check out our video and written reviews, while full specifications and equipment can be found at CarBase.my.

GALLERY: Honda City Hatchback 1.5 V in Malaysia