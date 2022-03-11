In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 11 March 2022 3:50 pm / 3 comments

The Proton Satria GTi holds a special place in the hearts of Malaysian car enthusiasts for several reasons. Firstly, it looked exceptionally sporty with its iconic rivetted overfenders, square-shaped exhausts and Recaro seats, among many other changes from a normal Satria. The looks weren’t just for show either, as the hot hatch’s “Handling by Lotus” emblem was well earned and the Mitsubishi-sourced 4G93P 1.8 litre DOHC engine was more than capable.

So desirable was the GTi version that some owners of the regular Satria turned to conversion kits in an attempt to get a similar experience, both in terms of visuals and dynamics. Of course, the real deal from the factory is what everyone wants but finding one these days in decent condition can be quite a challenge.

Well, here are eight units of Satria GTi you can buy right now, each restored to as close to factory specification as possible. This line-up is available from Karrus Classic, which curates and restores classic cars, regardless of if they are modern classics, JDM (Japanese domestic market), British or anything in between.

Karrus Classic is a special division of Karrus Automotive, which itself operates a Subaru dealership as well as Karrus Private Garage, the latter being an imported car dealer – you can check out what’s in stock here.

Going back to the Satria GTi, the hot hatch is currently the only project that Karrus Classic handles. “[The Satria] GTi means a lot to most car fans in Malaysia, and we are happy to be able to restore these cars and ‘return’ them back to the hands of the fans once again. Fans of this model may not have been able to afford it 20 years ago, but now they can realise the dreams of their youth. This is our objective,” said the company.

The project first started last year when Karrus Classic acquired its first Satria GTi in Selangor during the movement control order (MCO). While attempting to find spare parts to restore the only unit in hand, the company was made aware of other examples that were for sale and promptly snapped them up.

However, the company admits it was incredibly picky when it came to sourcing units as most were modified, and they insisted on purchasing cars that were as close to stock as possible, branching out to various states like Johor, Kelantan and Penang to find cars that fit their requirements.

The acquired cars were then restored before they could be sold to customers, with each receiving a fresh paintjob as well as new (or restored) trim pieces and lights. Non-factory wheels were also swapped out for stock ones (restored if needed), accompanied by a set of 205/45R16 Toyo Proxes TR1 tyres.

The mechanical systems are also inspected and any component that required servicing or repairs were done accordingly. The engines were also subjected to leak and compression tests to ensure they are healthy, and each car is driven out on the road for validation.

The interiors of the cars are also deep cleaned and if the upholstery of the Recaro Enjoy seats aren’t in the best shape due to years of wear and tear, they are reupholstered. Elsewhere, you’ll find the original Satria GTi floor mats and trim pieces that look as good as new. Even the double-DIN Clarion head unit is retained, which still works!

All the cars come with the original key and remote control for the alarm system, the latter placed within a new housing. Every part replaced or service done to the cars are well documented and presented to you in a file with the car’s geran so you know exactly what you’re getting for the money.

On that mention, the asking price for each Satria GTi is RM45,000, but do take note that even with all the restoration work, there might be some minute differences. If you do plan to get one, it’s best to head over to Karrus Classic’s showroom located at No. 6, Jalan Pendaftar U1/54, Temasya Industrial Park, Glenmarie, Shah Alam to see the cars for yourself.

You can also call up Syazwan, who is the sales and operations manager of Karrus Private Garage at 03-55699606 or visit Karrus Classic’s Instagram and Facebook accounts. Paying a visit to the location not only lets you get up close with an iconic Proton, but also a collection of other modern classics. If you require information, advice or anything related to importing such cars, you can contact Maikel, who heads the Karrus Classic, at 1700-81-1911.

Some have claimed that although the Satria GTi is being sold for RM45,000, the insured value is only RM5,000. On this, Karrus Classic can help customers get their new purchase insured with higher coverage, equivalent to the purchase price, if required, although the premium will be higher.

The insurance in question is insurance under the classic car insurance scheme. “The insurance company will perform a background check on the applicant’s insurance claim history. However, they will only accept applications for cars in the best condition like what we have. Applications for cars that have been modified will not be approved,” explained Karrus Classic.

So, if you’ve lusted over a Satria GTi when you were younger but weren’t able to purchase one then, Karrus Classic has just what you need to fulfill that dream now. Interested?

GALLERY: Karrus Private Garage collection