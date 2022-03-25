In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 March 2022 5:43 pm / 0 comments

During the media test ride of the 2022 Yamaha 135LC Fi at Sepang circuit recently, one question of interest was exactly how fast does it go. Perfectly understandable question as maximum speed is an objective measure of vehicle performance.

As it was, it was found the 135LC Fi would hit a top speed of 114 km/h, by the meter, on Sepang’s front straight with a 70 kg rider on board. This will vary, of course, with differing rider weights, sizes and riding styles.

Naturally, the best way to determine a motorcycle’s performance metric is with a run on the dynamometer, colloquially known as a dyno run. Which is exactly what Malaysian motorcycle performance component maker TuneBoss ECU Malaysia did.

In the social media video, we see a factory stock standard 135LC Fi reach a maximum speed of 126 km/h, while the maximum horsepower achieved was 9.4 hp. Since the TuneBoss dyno is a rolling road dynamometer, this accounts for the difference in Yamaha’s published horsepower number of 12.5 hp, where measurement is taken at the gearbox output shaft.

So, there you have, empirical evidence of exactly how much power the 135LC Fi puts out, something we’ve done previously with the Yamaha Y16ZR and Honda RS-X review. For Malaysia, the Yamaha 135 LC F1 retails at RM7,798 while the SE variant is priced at RM8,198, recommended retail.