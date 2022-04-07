In BMW, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 7 April 2022 5:10 pm / 0 comments

Demand for electric vehicles has skyrocketed in recent years, and BMW has been a big beneficiary of this. The premium German carmaker announced that worldwide sales of battery EVs (BEVs) have jumped an impressive 149.2% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same period last year. A total of 35,289 fully-electric BMWs and MINIs have found homes in the first three months.

This is against contracting total global sales of 596,907 units (-6.2%) for the group, which also includes Rolls-Royce. The decline was attributed to a “highly volatile” environment, the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China, although the company says it has “absorbed these impacts well.”

“Our clear focus is on ramping up electromobility. In the first quarter, we stepped up the rapid pace of growth from 2021 even further and are fully on track to meet our ambitious growth targets for fully-electric vehicles in 2022,” said board member for customer, brands and sales Pieter Nota.

“The demand for our emotional and innovative products with a wide range of drivetrains covering all customer needs, remains high worldwide. Thanks to this strong product line-up and our high level of flexibility and operational excellence, we expect sales for the full year 2022 to be on a par with last year, despite the challenging global environment.”

According to BMW, the new iX and i4 contributed greatly to the EV sales figure as global market launches continue. The company expects to continue this momentum until the end of the 2022, with the full-year electric car sales figure also targeted to more than double compared to 2021.

Key to this is the upcoming introduction of several BEVs, with the i3 (the 3 Series-based one, not the city car that will be discontinued this year), i5, i7 and iX1 all due to enter production this year. Munich has teased the i7 and iX3 in recent months and released the first photos of the i3 last week.

All told, there will be 15 BEVs offered in 2022, serving around 90% of current segments. The company reiterated its plan of selling a total of two million EVs by 2025, after which it will switch to a new range of Neue Klasse EVs. These cars will feature an improved IT and software architecture, a new generation of high-performance electric motors and batteries and increased sustainability.

Both MINI and Rolls-Royce are expected to graduate to full electric lineups by the early 2030s and 2030 respectively. As for BMW Motorrad, all future two-wheeled vehicles for urban environments will be fully electric, including the new CE 04 scooter.