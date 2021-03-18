In Cars, International News, MINI / By Matthew H Tong / 18 March 2021 2:28 pm / 0 comments

MINI, after revealing that it will stop offering real leather for the interior of its cars in the near future, has announced that its final combustion engined car will be launched in 2025. This is part of its transition to become a full electric car company by the early 2030s.

During the BMW Group’s latest annual conference, company board chairman Oliver Zipse said that MINI will be the first BMW Group brand to go fully electric. “MINI is perfect for the city – and for e-mobility. We will be releasing the last model with a combustion-engine variant in 2025. By early 2030s, MINI will be exclusively fully electric,” he explained.

BMW also said that MINI will play a “pioneering role” within the Group’s electrification plans, and it is already working on developing a new EV architecture. An Autocar report states that new MINI electric crossovers will be built in China from 2023 onwards, via a joint venture with Great Wall.

As for the final ICE model, it’s rumoured to be the next-generation MINI hatch. After that, the automaker will only launch fully electric models. MINI hopes that its EV sales will account for more than 50% of the total global sales by 2027.