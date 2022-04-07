In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 7 April 2022 1:06 pm / 0 comments

According to a report by Financial Times, Volkswagen will readjust its business strategy to concentrate on producing more profitable, premium vehicles. “The key target is not growth,” said Arno Antlitz, CFO of Volkswagen Group.

“We are [more focused] on quality and on margins, rather than on volume and market share,” he added. The company had previously announced that it expects deliveries to increase by up to 10% from the 8.882 million units sold in 2021, which itself is 4.5% down from 2020’s figure of 9.305 million units.

Antlitz’s statement indicates a reversal of the stance taken by past Volkswagen executives like former CEO Martin Winterkorn, who set the goal of beating Toyota and General Motors in terms of volume by 2018.

The chip shortage and pandemic have forced Volkswagen to cut production last year, although surging demand allowed it to charge more for cars to achieve greater revenue in 2021 compared to 2020. The company also prioritised more expensive vehicles produced by its Audi and Porsche subsidiaries, which made up the bulk of the company’s profits.

“We have [a significantly] lower fixed-cost base, so we are less dependent on volume and less dependent on growth,” Antlitz said, adding that Volkswagen managed to reduce fixed costs of 41 billion euros (around RM188.7 billion) in 2019 by 10% ahead of schedule while investing in software development and new business units.

The company’s push for electric vehicles (EVs) will also see it reduce the number of petrol and diesel cars, which is currently said to be at least 100 models across several brands, by 60% in Europe over the next eight years.

Antlitz also noted that while Volkswagen has made plans to make sizeable investments in EVs, it would not be to add unnecessary volume. “We are not adding capacity: we rework factory by factory,” he explained. Producing EVs is also a challenge in terms of profitability, as the soaring cost of raw materials for batteries is an issue.