8 April 2022 4:26 pm

It has been a while since we’ve seen a rendering of the Proton Putra. Fans of the fabled coupe have long yearned for a successor, but that seems like a pipedream, if we’re honest.

The best we can do is offer you this set of renderings by none other than Theophilus Chin. The base for this Putra is the new Geely Emgrand, a B-segment sedan that goes against the likes of the Honda City, Toyota Vios and Nissan Almera.

Familiar design cues here include the X50‘s red-accent grille with honeycomb mesh design and the Proton roundel, front bumper from the Binyue Pro facelift, as well as rear bumper from the Geely Xing Rui sedan.

Theo then removed the doors and pillars, shortened the wheelbase, reduced the height of the roof, and brought forward the A-pillars for a slightly sportier profile. Finishing off the design are the Binyue Pro’s new blacked out wheels with red calipers, lowered ride height, and purple exterior paint. Like the Satria, chances of this being made are slim.

Okay, for technical details, the Emgrand sits on Geely’s BMA platform, with motive power coming from the automaker’s latest full aluminium 1.5 litre four-cylinder petrol engine with DVVT technology. It’s a naturally aspirated unit, developing 114 PS and 147 Nm of torque. Drive is sent to the front wheels either through a five-speed manual transmission or latest CVT with eight simulated drive ratios.

It features projector headlights with triple LED DRLs, minimalist dashboard design with a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch freestanding infotainment display with the latest GKUI Smart Ecosystem (OTA updates, AI voice assistant), full-width air vent design with CN95 intelligent air filtration system, and a modern flat-bottomed three-spoke steering wheel.

Range-topping models of the Emgrand will get 540-degree surround view camera system, high-definition dashcam recorder, hands-free tailgate, and Bosch’s latest 9.3 ESP system as standard, helping it achieve a best-in-class 100 km/h to 0 km/h braking in under 36 metres.