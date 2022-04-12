Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has revealed that it will be focusing on going upmarket, offering premium quality cars at accessible prices. Say goodbye to the Vento and Polo, folks, because the Golf R-Line is the new entry-level VW.
In an exclusive interview with VPCM managing director Erik Winter, he explained that “there is a gap in the market for premium-quality cars with accessible price points, and that is what we strive to provide.”
“We have streamlined our portfolio to ensure that we are only offering models that fit into our business strategy. All our current models have an ideal combination of performance, luxury, and practicality – making them a great choice for customers,” he added.
Take for example the Golf R-Line and GTI. The performance they offer is comparable to the locally assembled Mercedes-Benz A 200 and A 250 Sedan, but undercuts the Stuttgart babies in pricing by a wide margin.
Meanwhile, at under RM260k, the Arteon R-Line also offers head-turning looks, a cabin the size of an executive sedan, and a suitably potent 2.0 litre blown four-pot that makes 280 PS and 350 Nm of torque. It also has a quick-shifting seven-speed DSG and 4Motion all-wheel drive, propelling it from standstill to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds.
These figures are close to what the G20 BMW 330i and W206 Mercedes-Benz C 300 make, which are sold at nearly RM300k and RM330k respectively.
There’s also the newly launched Tiguan facelift. While they don’t really have comparable premium rivals, they are relatively well priced, considering the performance that you are getting versus Japanese SUVs like the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5.
However, the sore point for now has to do with the lack of advanced driver assist systems. Rivalling brands have at least autonomous emergency braking as standard, a feature which many had expected to be offered with the Golf Mk8.
To this, Winter said: “Safety is always a priority, and we will continue to add features into our products. Any updates to our driver assistance systems will require technical and regulatory approvals. These active safety systems are currently undergoing evaluation and technical approval process for Malaysia. They will be made available upon completion of these processes.”
Comments
Premium konon. AEB pun tarak
This was exactly what VGM was supposed to do back then during the Golf Mk6 days. Stick to premium market. Instead they wanted to go head to head with the Japs, focused so much on pushing sales that they ignored the issues until causing a protest at Lorong Maarof.
That disaster took many years to fix, with VGM packing up and handing the poop over to VPCM.
VW would have a very different presence now if not for the mismanagement back then.
Is OK to be lemon… but
Suicidal to IGNORE fixes
“Safety is always a priority…” says the company without a simple AEB. In 2022, new car model without AEB is like cars without ABS. Is Malaysia having tougher regulations than EU and US? And what technical evaluation? It’s been on VW other market since ages ago.
“They will be made available upon completion of these processes”
Does this mean that don’t buy VW now if you want safety?
that’s what I read too.. hold
Hol up, VW is a mass market brand unlike Mazda which went upscale globally. People generally benchmark VW with Honda and Toyota overseas and not against BMW or Mercedes. Their upscale brand within the VW Group is Audi so there’s a contradiction on this.
Also on safety….lol come on VCPM u gotta pick up your pace. U harp about safety but other brands are way ahead of you in this segment. If you can manufacture the GTI here, what’s so difficult about adding AEB?
Even the germans find VWs expensive compared with Toyota & Honda. Sembang kedai kopi boleh la bro.
Nobody sane benchmark Mazda with MB or Beemer. But Arteon & Passat do get compared with C class & 3 Series, often coming out tops if badge snobbery is not an issue.
Then they so launch the touareg R to complete with X5 and GLE
These active safety systems are currently undergoing evaluation and technical approval process for Malaysia. They will be made available upon completion of these processes.”
Worrying statement indeed. What if I buy today and the advance systems are approved 2-3 months down the road, if this is really true that approvals from our government are required, do I get to retrofit for free?
Yeah I don’t know VW you don’t even offer the basic safety systems in your cars so…
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
And I would put money down on the Arteon today if they actually specced it well. There is no way that they’re asking what they’re asking for with the specs offered. Pretty disappointing. But Malaysians will still buy it on the basis of “we don’t need the safety systems to drive etc etc” so they completely don’t care about specs which is why these manufacturers continue to offer cars in Malaysia with premium prices but tin kosong specs.
And there goes any hope of the new Virtus making its way here. I know VW’s positioned as a mass-market brand in the same league as Toyota and Honda in other markets, but I guess this move makes sense here considering how the market perceives the brand.