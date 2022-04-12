In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Danny Tan / 12 April 2022 1:09 pm / 5 comments

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) says that it is an achievement to locally assemble its full range of cars in Malaysia, and the CKD Mk8 Volkswagen Golf project is notable, because it includes the Golf GTI. Before Pekan, the hot hatch was only ever made in Germany and China.

“It is an achievement to locally assemble majority of our models at Pekan, especially the Golf. What makes it even more special is that it is the first time the GTI is assembled outside of Germany and China,” VPCM’s managing director Erik Winter told paultan.org.

VPCM’s current range of models include the just-facelifted Tiguan Allspace (Elegance and R-Line), Passat (Elegance and R-Line), Arteon R-Line and the Mk8 Golf in three flavours – R-Line, GTI and R. All are CKD locally assembled in Pekan, Pahang, except for the Golf R.

These days, Volkswagen is a relatively low volume brand in Malaysia, as its range starts from above RM150k (the Golf R-Line) and it lacks sub-RM100k B-segment models after the previous-generation Polo and Vento retired. This makes it even more remarkable that all of its core models are CKD, as local assembly needs committed volume.

“The planning for CKD production requires detailed planning, lots of coordination, and significant financial investments. So, the fact that most of our products are CKD model indeed shows our statement of intent. We aspire to provide value-added mobility for Malaysians, while creating sustainable growth for the long-term,” Winter added.

VPCM launched the latest Golf GTI in February, and the Sepang event also saw the debut of the Golf R-Line, which was opened for booking. The Golf R was also announced on the same day, where the iconic nameplate was celebrated with previous generations in attendance. The starter R-Line is yet to be officially launched; initial production is for the GTI. Click on the links for full details in our launch reports.

