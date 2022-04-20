In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Hyundai, International News, Safety / By Mick Chan / 20 April 2022 3:47 pm / 0 comments

Hyundai has recalled 54 units of the 2019 Nexo hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle for a possible fuel leak, with 54 affected vehicles from production dates ranging from August 10 to December 17, 2018, according to the United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

This is due to a faulty hydrogen inlet receptacle filter which could detach following refuelling, and cause a leak of the hydrogen fuel. If the leak occurs when an ignition source is present, a fire could start. According to Hyundai, the cause of the malfunction was due to a part supplier using a prototype epoxy-bonded filter instead of the original, laser-welded filter that was specified by design for the car.

The manufacturer advised owners that the vehicles are to be parked outside and away from structures until the repair is completed, and that dealers will carry out the part replacement free of charge. Owner notification letters will be mailed by June 6, said the NHTSA.

The Hyundai Nexo sports a fuel cell and battery pack that feeds a 163 PS/395 Nm electric motor, which propels the fuel-cell crossover from 0-97 km/h (0-60 mph) in 9.5 seconds, and can offer a maximum range of 595 km. In December 2019, the Nexo set a world record for the longest distance travelled by a series-production hydrogen powered vehicle, covering 778 km on a single tank of hydrogen.

Malaysia got a brief viewing of the Nexo fuel-cell vehicle, too at the KL International Motor Show (KLIMS) 2018 in December that year, though more recently, the Korean automaker has committed to battery-electric vehicles in the Malaysian market considerably with the local launches of the Kona Electric as well as the Ioniq 5, last November and in March this year, respectively.

