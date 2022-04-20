In Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 20 April 2022 10:19 am / 0 comments

Trevo and Allianz General have launched a new motor insurance designed specifically for the former’s peer-to-peer car-sharing service. Called Trevo Shield, it aims to protect private car owners that rent their cars out for extra income, following feedback from those owners (Trevo Hosts) asking for more substantial coverage.

As such, Trevo Shield builds on Allianz’s car-sharing insurance, adding up to RM3 million in third-party coverage should drivers (Trevo Guests) cause injury or damage using a Host’s car. Three plans are offered to Hosts – Shield 60, Shield 65 and Shield 70.

Options include a No Claims Discount (NCD) relief; body, paint and bumper coverage; fire and theft protection; and towing and roadside assistance, among others. Trevo Shield also protects Guests who opt for a Super Collision Damage Waiver (SCDW) by limiting their liability for damage repairs to 10% in the event of an accident.

“Since Trevo launched in 2020, we have seen significant growth in the total number of our members and listings, which now exceeds 5,000 cars and 130 models,” said Trevo Malaysia general manager Susan Teoh. “Now, supplemented with the offering of Trevo Shield, we will continue to make improvements in safety and confidence one of our top priorities.”

Trevo has previously collaborated with Allianz on the Trevo Guard service, allowing members to sig up or renew their car insurance policy directly through the Trevo app. The two companies worked for over a year on Trevo Shield to develop and refine the plan.

Allianz Malaysia CEO Sean Wang added: “We are thrilled to embark on the next chapter of our partnership with Trevo Malaysia and to deliver an innovative product like Trevo Shield, which provides Trevo Hosts and Guests with meaningful protection that aligns with their needs and offers tangible value for an overall smoother car sharing experience.”