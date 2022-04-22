Proton is holding Bahasa Melayu classes for its expatriate staff, in support of stronger cultural integration its expatriate staff members, the national carmaker revealed in a LinkedIn post. The language classes were initiated by Proton CEO Li Chunrong.
Devised in recognition of the importance of language in communication as well as “a key element towards understanding culture and society in Malaysia”, the Malay language classes were initiated for 20 Chinese expatriates at Proton, and the course will consist of 60 hours of classroom sessions across 30 two-hour classes held once a week.
In these sessions, topics covered will include basic Bahasa Melayu language skills and an introduction to Malaysian norms and culture, the Malaysian automaker wrote in its post.
The language classes began on April 14, and are led by the president of the Han Culture Centre of Malaysia, Datuk Goh Hin San, and deputy editor of Majalah Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka, Norsuhaila Ibrahim.
Vice president of HCA at Proton, Amran Tomin expressed confidence that the learning of Bahasa Melayu will help foster closer relationships between those with a better command of the language, which will in turn lead to a better understanding of employees as well as customers.
The language skills will be applicable to export markets such as Indonesia as Proton continues to expand its presence, the carmaker said.
Comments
Yes Pertahankan Bahasa Kebangsaan kita
Good move…kudos Proton
If this helps improve inter-departmental communications and overall strategy deployment.. then well done ! It’s always beneficial to learn a new culture.
It is a rational move. Since you cannot take in the MY Chinese who can communicate well in Mandarin and English, then you can only have one option, which is to localise it! This move might benefit you from the politician, who proven that you current Malaysian workers are easy to be “Motivated” when you implement policy that say: Malay first, Bumi second and others last! Well done Proton!
Will it really help as what they wish? To be honest, I born and grow up here, I score A1 for my BM, I know the local culture well. But I still unable to understand why the workers like to use MC as AL, why they prefer lower salary (reject promotion with greater responsibilities), why they can not follow simple instruction even though instruction is given in BM and have been reminded for countless times. Do these China people believe that by learning 2 hours weekly able to help them understand local culture better?
Improve quality first
In the mean time, Proton should also conduct English and Chinese classes to their local staffs
Bahasa Melayu is a very beautiful language but since sometime back, this beautiful language has been contaminated by too many bastardised English words, to the extent that now Bahasa Melayu has become a language that looks like English, sounds like English but is not English!