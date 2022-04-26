In Cars, International News, Land Rover / By Mick Chan / 26 April 2022 6:33 pm / 0 comments

Land Rover has offered a very fleeting glimpse of the upcoming Range Rover Sport in a short video spot which the manufacturer has posted to Twitter (watch the clip below), and it has also shown a dark image of the upcoming SUV’s dashboard.

While little can be seen of the Range Rover Sport’s exterior, a supplied image shows a headlamp design that is even slimmer that the setup on the outgoing L494-generation model. Meanwhile, the interior shows a revamped dashboard with infotainment appearing to adopt the Pivi Pro floating touchscreen that is a 13.1-inch unit with haptic feedback in the full-sized L460 Range Rover which made its debut in October last year.

While falling in line with the cleaner, minimalist overall look of the new Range Rover’s dashboard, the upcoming model stays true to the Range Rover Sport layout of a high-set centre console that slopes up to meet the centre of the dashboard, while the centre console itself wears metal-look trim on each side that is a distinguishing trait. By contrast, the full-sized Range Rover employs a more horizontal centre console that meets a more upright dashboard.

This is expected to use the MLA Flex underpinnings of the Range Rover, which is designed with electric drive in mind but which will support internal combustion and plug-in hybrid powertrains, with the use of 48-volt electrical architecture.

As such, the Range Rover Sport can be expected to feature the engine line-up which is rostered for the full-size Range Rover, namely an inline-six 3.0L petrol, an inline-six 3.0L diesel, a PHEV 3.0L inline-six petrol and a BMW-sourced 4.4 litre biturbo V8 petrol engine that will be new to the Range Rover Sport, as it was for the fifth-generation, L460 Range Rover. Also present is the latest transmission selector as on the L460, and other current Jaguar Land Rover models like the Jaguar F-Pace.

The expected use of the MLA Flex platform and 48-volt electrics means the possibility of carrying over the Integrated Chassis Control setup from the L460 Range Rover, which enables active roll control that can deploy up to 1,400 Nm of torque to counteract body roll, of which 900 Nm is available in 200 milliseconds, Land Rover said of the L460 at its launch.

There remains a few more weeks before the scheduled May 10 premiere of this, the third-generation Range Rover Sport, which is also when the order books will open. Do you like what you can see of the upcoming SUV, so far?

Range Rover Sport redefined | May 10 2022#RangeRoverSport pic.twitter.com/v0KW38oRtO — Land Rover (@LandRover) April 25, 2022

