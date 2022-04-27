In Local News / By Paul Tan / 27 April 2022 9:22 pm / 0 comments

Photos of a massive jam at the KESAS highway toll plaza went viral tonight, along with messages that claim that the whole toll plaza system is down, with a significantly reduced amount of lanes open for manual toll collection.

We did a quick check on KESAS official social media pages and saw an announcement at 8:17pm that the Awan Besar Timur toll plaza had experienced electricity supply issues and there were only 3 manually operated Touch n Go lanes open.

At 8:53pm they announced that the toll plaza was once again fully functional. Hopefully the traffic there has settled down but just in case you might want to check Waze first before you decide to use that route to get to your destination.

2013Hrs: Plaza Tol Awan Besar Timur (hala K.lumpur) mengalami masalah ganguan bekalan elektrik. Lorong Smart Tag & RFID di tutup. 3 Lorong manuaL TnGO sahaja operasi. Trafik sesak. Segala kesulitan amat di kesali. — KESAS (@kesastrafik) April 27, 2022