29 April 2022

You’ve seen the photos, now let’s take a closer look at the 2022 Perodua Myvi facelift with the new GearUp Ace bodykit. The model we have here is the 1.5 H, which gets tacked on with over RM2,500 worth of genuine, official accessories.

The full bodykit, which costs RM2,500, is comprised of a front bumper extension, side skirts, rear bumper kit and a rear spoiler. The kit can be matched to all six Myvi colours and variants, but it does not come with LED DRLs – the DRLs you see here are standard with the H and AV variants. Note that the price includes labour and SST.

Other accessories include PVC Ace seat covers with red stitching, as well as carbon fibre-style panels and embossed Myvi logos. Perodua says the seat covers are soft but durable, and are easy to clean. It is also tested for side airbag deployment and does not affect Isofix functions. This costs RM745 and is only available for the G, X and H variants. The top AV already has leather seats.

Also on are LED illuminated scuff plates (RM260 for a set of four), red floor lighting (front and rear, RM240) and a dashcam (RM500). The latter has full HD 1080p resolution at 2.0MP (30 fps) and is WiFi enabled for live viewing on a smartphone. It boasts “high quality night recording with Night Vision,” Perodua says. What do you think of the latest GearUp look for the Myvi? Let us know, below.

GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Myvi 1.5 H with GearUp accessories, Ace bodykit

GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Myvi GearUp brochure