A driver in Kuala Lumpur has been arrested for obstructing a VIP convoy during the late hours of May 6. In a press statement, Dang Wangi district police chief Dellhan Yahya said a report was received regarding the incident where a VIP convoy escorted by police outriders was blocked by an individual driving in a reckless manner.
The incident occurred on the Sultan Iskandar highway on the slip road leading towards Jalan Sultan Abdul Halim. After investigation a 36-year old man was arrested in connection with the case and subsequently remanded for four days.
Mention in court has been set for May 10, with the suspect facing charges under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in the performance of duties and Section 279 of the same code for reckless driving on a public road.
Comments
Obstructing DAP MP convoy boleh tak?
https://paultan.org/2022/05/09/police-investigating-two-outriders-escorting-mps-son/
Don’t simply spread lies! The MP in the story is from UMNO, the Baling MP ABDUL AZEEZ BIN ABDUL RAHIM
https://www.thevibes.com/articles/news/60354/police-outriders-for-son-of-baling-mp-in-penang
No lah, his face clearly like Indian guy so he is Ramasamy’s DCM son lah! DAP!
Don’t simply spread lies! The MP in the story is from UMNO, the Baling MP ABDUL AZEEZ BIN ABDUL RAHIM
https://www.thevibes.com/articles/news/60354/police-outriders-for-son-of-baling-mp-in-penang
Who that VIP is and what is he doing that’s more important than that person paying taxes and driving to work and serving his community.
Tell us who the VIP is where is he going and doing that’s more important than every tax payer stuck in traffic trying to get to work and contribute to the community.
A sign that there is a trust deficit between the public and the system. We all know why.
Such a sad state for our country. Once an Asian Tiger, now finding it hard to even be considered a pussy cat. Indonesia GDP is larger than ours by 3, the Philippines is now just below us in GDP size, when once they were further below…
Yes, we politicise everything because in Malaysia, everything is indeed tied to politics. Unfortunately.
How about VIP obstructing ambulance?
1.30am this VIP want to go to where still need escort? Have to attend air drum event isnn’t?