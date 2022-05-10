In Bikes, Harley-Davidson, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 May 2022 6:04 pm / 0 comments

Filming is proceeding apace on “Fast X” (also known as Fast & Furious 10), with an on screen appearance by the Harley-Davidson Pan America adventure-tourer motorcycle (priced from RM99,900 in Malaysia). Ridden by action star Jason Momoa, the tenth movie in the “Fast and Furious” film franchise recently saw director Justin Lin leave the set, citing “creative differences” with the studio, Universal Pictures.

With Lin replaced by director Louis Leterrier, filming has resumed in Rome, Italy, where Momoa was seen riding the Pan American dressed in leather pants and a snakeskin jacket in keeping with his role as the film’s villain. The Pan America itself has been modded for the film, bearing little resemblance to its real world form.

Decked out in black paint, the Pan America’s exhaust piping is now a pair of straight pipes painted in red-orange. The headlight cowl, and headlight, is gone, replaced with the flat black plate with vent holes, mimicking the number plate used on flat track racers.

The instrument panel is now a smartphone or small LCD display of some sort while the seat unit is modified to suit filming duties. What does remain is the Revolution Max 1250 V-twin with the Harley-Davidson “Bar and Shield” logo adorning the fuel tank.

This time around, Momoa plays the villain of the piece, saying, “it’s fun, I get to play the bad guy, which I haven’t gotten to do for a while. Now, I get to be the bad boy. A very flamboyant bad boy. A little panache!”